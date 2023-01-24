Sanpada resident seeking education loan of ₹ 35 lakh, loses ₹ 10 lakh to a fraud

Representative Image |

Sanpada police registered a case against a person for allegedly cheating a Sanpada resident to the tune of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of getting an educational loan of Rs 35 lakh. However, after taking money, the person started giving vague reasons and did not get a loan.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Pawar and according to the accused's family, he is currently in Pune police custody for another cheating case.

The complainant, Anand Gaikwad, a resident of Sanpada was looking for an educational loan of Rs 35 lakh to send his two children to Germany and Canada. In March 2022, he met Pawar through one of his relatives.

According to police, Pawar showed his identity card stating that he was working as a sales officer at a public sector bank in Mumbai. The complainant trusted him. Pawar assured Gaikwad that he would help in getting approval for the loan within a month as he had good contacts with senior officers of the bank.

Pawar took Rs 10 lakh from Gaikwad citing various reasons like processing fees, insurance, stamp paper and others. In April 2022, Gaikwad checked with Pawar about the loan as the date of going to Germany for further education was approaching. However, Pawar kept delaying by giving vague reasons.

Gaikwad was fed up with weird reasons and went to the Lower Parel branch of the bank in Lower where Akshay Pawar was working. When he enquired, the manager informed him that Pawar was sacked a year ago as he had cheated many people in the same way.

Later, Gaikwad went to Akshay's house, however, his mother told him that he had been arrested by the Pune Police for another cheating case.

Realising that he was cheated, Gaikwad approached the Sanpada. The police registered a case against Pawar under section 420 for cheating and started the investigation.