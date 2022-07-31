Sanjay Raut’s detention evokes mixed reactions from ruling and opposition parties

Sanjay Raut | (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The Enforcement Directorate’s move to detain Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the alleged Patra Chawl land scam case on Sunday evoked mixed reactions.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked why Raut is scared if he had not done anything wrong. ‘’The Sena leader doesn't have to be scared of anything if he has done nothing wrong. Raut has said that he has not done anything wrong, so there is no reason for him to be scared,’’ he said.

‘’If anyone is scared of the actions of the ED they should not join us or the BJP,’’ said Shinde and refuted the allegations of political vendetta.

‘’The ED had also conducted investigations earlier. If ED works under the fear of the Central government, then the Supreme Court should take action on this,” said Shinde, adding that the investigation agency is "doing their work".

To a question on Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar's statement that he joined the rebel Sena camp as he was compelled by circumstances, the chief minister said, "Did we invite him? Don't come to us or BJP out of fear of ED or under any pressure."

The BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said, "Sanjay Raut used to spoil our every morning for so long. His morning has been spoiled after the ED raided his house today. He also said he is deeply satisfied with this action by the ED."

Former MP Kirit Somaiya said, ‘’Raut was involved in corruption, robbery, and mafia. Now he will have to account for all this. The then Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey tried to save Raut when Maha Vikas Aghadi was in government in the state. He became Raut's partner. It is my prayer and wish that Raut and Nawab Malik will be now neighbours."

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar wondered why the ED repeatedly wants to investigate Raut. ‘’Many people got notices from the Income Tax, ED, and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Only Raut will be able to tell why the probe agency wants to investigate him repeatedly,"he said.

NCP MP Supriya Sule said she would raise the issue in the Parliament. She expressed confidence there will be no injustice and that Raut will cooperate with the probe agency.

The Congress Legislature Party leader and former minister Balasaheb Thorat said the ED action was expected. ‘’Raut has a great contribution in Maha Vikas Aghadi. Shiv Sena faces many such setbacks. Such activities are underway to silence the opposition. But the leaders who joined the BJP are being acquitted. Remember people are all watching. Democracy and the Constitution are under threat,’’ he claimed.

The state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said, ‘’ED conducting a search at Raut's residence in Mumbai depicts a "sorry picture" of democracy. BJP wants to "silence" all the Opposition parties.’’

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi claimed that it was an attempt to silence one of the vocal opponents of the central and state BJP and their wrongdoings.