Sanjay Raut's brother may get MHADA chairman post

Mumbai: To pacify Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena who has daily been embarrassing the Maharashtra Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) government, the party is mulling to appoint his brother, Sunil Raut, as the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) chairman.

Raut was upset after his brother was dropped from the cabinet's expansion. He even skipped the cabinet expansion programme on December 30. Since then, he has regularly been making statements, putting a question mark on the continuance of the MVA government.

Raut has been a trusted lieutenant of Sena's founder Balasaheb Thackeray and played a major role in creating MVA. Therefore, he cannot be side-lined or dumped by the party's high-command.

Sena legislator Uday Samant was appointed MHADA chairman during the Fadnavis government. Now, Samant has been promoted to cabinet minister.

Sunil Raut, younger brother of Sanjay Raut, is a legislator from Vikhroli. If appointed MHADA chairman, he will get a chance to show his administrative and development skills. As MHADA is the main agency of the government for creating new housing stock and redeveloping old buildings, he will get a chance to ensure housing for all. The residents of MHADA flats play a key role in election, especially in the BMC election. The next BMC election is scheduled to be held in 2022, and Thackeray has some concrete plans to strengthen the party with the speedy implementation of development and redevelopment projects.