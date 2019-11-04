Sanjay Raut to meet Maharashtra Governor as standoff on government formation continues

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing tussle over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his scheduled meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday evening will be a "courtesy call" with no political motive.

Raut said the governor was like the state's guardian and therefore, he would meet him to talk on various issues.

"It will be a courtesy meet and not political. I am going to talk to the governor on various issues. We will also inform him about our stand," he told reporters here without elaborating.

The meeting is slated to take place a day after the Rajya Sabha member claimed his party would soon have its chief minister with the support of "170 MLAs".

With the deadlock over formation of government continuing in the state, Raut also said on Sunday that talks with the BJP will take place only on the issue of the chief minister's post.

However, Chief Minister Fadnavis told reporters in Akola on Sunday that the new government will be formed soon.