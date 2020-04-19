Sanjay Raut slams Maha Governor, says Raj Bhavan shouldn't become house of petty politics

On Sunday, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut posted a cryptic message on Twitter, in which he said Raj Bhavan shouldn't become a house of petty politics.

In a sharp attack on Koshyari - without naming him - the Sena MP said he was somehow reminded of a 'shameless' governor, the late Thakur Ram Lal, who served in the Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh in the early 1980s.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Raut said in Marathi: "Raj bhavan, governor's house shouldn't become center for political conspiracy. Remember! history doesn't spare those who behave unconstitutionally."