Sanjay Raut slams Maha Governor, says Raj Bhavan shouldn't become house of petty politics

On Sunday, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut posted a cryptic message on Twitter, in which he said Raj Bhavan shouldn't become a house of petty politics.
In a sharp attack on Koshyari - without naming him - the Sena MP said he was somehow reminded of a 'shameless' governor, the late Thakur Ram Lal, who served in the Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh in the early 1980s.
Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Raut said in Marathi: "Raj bhavan, governor's house shouldn't become center for political conspiracy. Remember! history doesn't spare those who behave unconstitutionally."
This comes days after Maharashtra Cabinet decided to recommend Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's name for being nominated as a member of the state Legislative Council from the Governor's quota. And Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is likely to play a big role in how things turn out for the Shiv Sena leader in the coming days.
