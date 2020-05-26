Sanjay Raut says Centre should impose President's rule in Gujarat as it is worse in handling COVID-19 crisis

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hit back at BJP MP Narayan Rane's demand for President's rule in Maharashtra, saying Gujarat's performance in handling the COVID-19 crisis is "worse", hence it deserves to be put under the central rule first.

Without specifying any party or leader, Raut said the opposition should get "quarantined", and that their efforts to destabilise the Maharashtra government could boomerang. However, senior BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said though the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is "grim", it does not qualify for President's rule.

Rane, who is the Rajya Sabha member, on Monday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and demanded imposition of President's rule in view of the Shiv Sena-led state government's "failure" in tackling the pandemic.