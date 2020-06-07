Sanjay Raut mocks 'Mahatma' Sonu Sood in Saamna editorial

Sanjay Raut said this suggests that nothing is being done by the state governments and the Central government. Raut also questioned where the Bollywood actor is getting these buses during the lockdown. The Shiv Sena leader while further attacking Sonu Sood said that the Bollywood actor "may soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai."

On May 31, Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and discussed the initiatives taken by the actor to help the migrant people to reach their home states.

The actor briefed about his ongoing work and the governor applauded the actor for his tireless efforts for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes and also to provide them food. In the meeting, the governor also assured his fullest support for the actor's endeavors.