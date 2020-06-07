Sanjay Raut mocks 'Mahatma' Sonu Sood in Saamna editorial

Actor Sonu Sood has been hailed for sending migrant workers and labourers back to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. But, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at Sonu Sood for helping migrants.
In his 'Saamna' Editorial, Sanjay Raut said that a new "Mahatma" named Sonu Sood has come all of a sudden and will likely become the celebrity manager of Mumbai. The Shiv Sena leader in the editorial wrote: "It is being said that Sonu Sood transported millions of migrant laborers to his home in other states and the Governor of Maharashtra has also praised "Mahatma Sood" for his work."
Sanjay Raut said this suggests that nothing is being done by the state governments and the Central government. Raut also questioned where the Bollywood actor is getting these buses during the lockdown. The Shiv Sena leader while further attacking Sonu Sood said that the Bollywood actor "may soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai."
On May 31, Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and discussed the initiatives taken by the actor to help the migrant people to reach their home states.
The actor briefed about his ongoing work and the governor applauded the actor for his tireless efforts for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes and also to provide them food. In the meeting, the governor also assured his fullest support for the actor's endeavors.
