Sanjay Raut did nothing wrong? Nothing to be scared of then: Maha CM Eknath Shinde on ED raid

CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

On Sunday, commenting on the raid conducted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a press conference said that the Sena leader doesn't have to be scared of anything if he has done nothing wrong.

"Raut has repeatedly said that he has not done anything wrong so there is no reason to be scared of anything." He further added that, "if anyone is scared of the actions of the ED they should not join us or the BJP"

On Sunday morning Enforcement Directorate officials reached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence at 7 am, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case. Currently, the ED is conducting a search and questioning Raut.

The Shiv Sena leader was summoned by the probe agency on July 27 after he skipped an earlier summon citing the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

At 7 am, the probe agency team, accompanied by CISF officials, reached the Shiv Sena leader's home in Bhandup in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai and began the searches.

Raut had earlier appeared before ED in connection with the same case. However, he had skipped the summons recently citing ongoing parliamentary sessions.

It is speculated that the arrest of Raut is imminent. However, as of now the raid is on and Raut is being questioned.