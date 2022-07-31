e-Paper Get App

Sanjay Raut did nothing wrong? Nothing to be scared of then: Maha CM Eknath Shinde on ED raid

On Sunday morning Enforcement Directorate officials reached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence at 7 am, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

On Sunday, commenting on the raid conducted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a press conference said that the Sena leader doesn't have to be scared of anything if he has done nothing wrong.

"Raut has repeatedly said that he has not done anything wrong so there is no reason to be scared of anything." He further added that, "if anyone is scared of the actions of the ED they should not join us or the BJP"

On Sunday morning Enforcement Directorate officials reached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence at 7 am, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case. Currently, the ED is conducting a search and questioning Raut.

The Shiv Sena leader was summoned by the probe agency on July 27 after he skipped an earlier summon citing the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

At 7 am, the probe agency team, accompanied by CISF officials, reached the Shiv Sena leader's home in Bhandup in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai and began the searches.

Raut had earlier appeared before ED in connection with the same case. However, he had skipped the summons recently citing ongoing parliamentary sessions.

It is speculated that the arrest of Raut is imminent. However, as of now the raid is on and Raut is being questioned.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiSanjay Raut did nothing wrong? Nothing to be scared of then: Maha CM Eknath Shinde on ED raid

RECENT STORIES

WBSSC scam: ED tracks Rs 8 crore transactions from 8 frozen bank accounts

WBSSC scam: ED tracks Rs 8 crore transactions from 8 frozen bank accounts

Raigad: Three held for murdering and destroying evidence in Uran

Raigad: Three held for murdering and destroying evidence in Uran

Delhi gets a new police commissioner: Sanjay Arora, 1988-batch IPS officer

Delhi gets a new police commissioner: Sanjay Arora, 1988-batch IPS officer

'The money is not mine': Sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee

'The money is not mine': Sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee

West Indies vs India, 2nd T20: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online

West Indies vs India, 2nd T20: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online