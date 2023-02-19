'Sanjay Raut Cashier?': Shinde camp MLA Sarvankar on Raut's ₹2,000 cr charge

Mumbai: Dismissing Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut's claim that deals and transaction worth ₹2000 crore have been done so far to get the Shiv Sena party name and symbol, MLA Sada Sarvankar from the Shinde camp, as reported by NDTV, said on Sunday that, "Is Sanjay Raut a cashier?"

Earlier in the day, Raut said that he is confident that deals and transactions worth ₹2000 crore have been done so far to get the Shiv Sena party name and symbol. In a statement to ANI new agency, Raut further said the ₹50 crore for MLAs, ₹100 crore for MPs and ₹50 lakhs to ₹1 crore for our councilors have been given to buy them out.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This is 100% true," says Raut

He further claimed that, "How much it would bid to take our name & symbol, you decide? My info is ₹2,000 Crores"

"This is an initial figure and is 100% true. Soon there will be many revelations. This has never happened before in the country's history," he tweeted in Hindi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a huge setback for Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party, the Election Commission on Friday allotted its name and symbol to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and toppled his government by taking away most of his MLAs and joined hands with BJP in 2022.

"EC's order does not inspire confidence"

In another tweet, Raut said that the Election Commission's order, "does not inspire confidence."

"A Constitutional Body with quasi judicial powers should not only be impartial but ALSO APPEAR TO BE AWAY FROM ANY INFLUENCE. Unfortunately ECI Order does not inspire confidence.

BJP has no scruples & can go to any extreme to safeguard its investment of 2000 Crs (40 MLAX 50 Cr)," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Preempting that Uddhav Thackeray may challenge the EC’s decision, Shinde has filed a caveat in the SC notifying that Uddhav may challenge the EC decision on the Shiv Sena's name and symbol. Shinde urged the court to also hear from the Maharashtra government before passing any order.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)