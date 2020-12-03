Sanjay Raut admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, will undergo angioplasty

On Wednesday, Sanjay Raut took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that it is 'not easy to shift Mumbai's film industry to another place'. Slamming the UP CM for meeting filmmakers during his visit to Mumbai, Raut dared Adityanath to go to other regional film industries and interact with artists there.

Speaking to media on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meeting Bollywood actors, Raut said, "I have seen Yogiji sitting in a suite of a big five-star hotel with Akshay Kumar. It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. It has a long history and it is developed with a lot of hard work over the years."

"The film industry in south India is also big, there're film cities in West Bengal and Punjab too. Will Yogi Ji also visit these places and talk to directors/artists there or is he going to do so only in Mumbai?" Raut questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. "If there is any big project coming in the country related to the film industry, My best wishes for that," he added.

(Inputs from ANI)