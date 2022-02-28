Sanjay Pandey appointed as commissioner in move to revive past glory of Mumbai police and to maintain law and order ahead of BMC polls

Days after FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in connection with illegal phone tapping and arrest of NCP Minister Nawab Malik under money laundering case, the Maharashtra government has appointed Sanjay Pandey as Mumbai Commissioner of Police. His appointment also came after the Mumbai police registered a case against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane for their remarks on Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian.

A senior minister told the Free Press Journal, ‘’Pandey has been rehabilitated as he was unhappy after being removed as the acting DGP on February 18 after the Bombay High Court pulled up the state government for his appointment in April last year. Pandey was given an additional charge at a time when the opposition was stepping up attacks against the state government, especially after the former city commissioner Param Bir Singh had levelled corruption charges against the former home minister Anil Deshmukh. Pandey by keeping a low profile helped the state government to avoid further damage to the police force and also to the government’s image.’’ He further said Pandey has been chosen to restore Mumbai Police’s past glory as its image has been dented following corruption charges and unholy nexus among the police officers and political leaders.

Pandey after his removal had called the PIL for his removal “unmaintainable” and pointed out the “irony” of how it was due to the courts that he was reinstated in the force and now it is again the Bombay HC due to which he had to relinquish his post.

Another minister said that the government chose Pandey to make Mumbai CP ahead of the BMC elections in which the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi will be pitted against BJP. Three ruling partners are expected to contest the elections together to take on BJP which has launched Mission 2022. “In view of the present situation where charges are traded against each other, the political atmosphere has been vitiated. During the election campaign, Pandey will have to take additional steps to maintain law and order, especially containing incidents of scuffle and physical attacks from ruling and opposition parties which took place recently,’’ he noted.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 09:49 PM IST