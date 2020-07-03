Sanjay Jha draws parallel between India, US grappling with COVID-19; blames 'poor governance, cocky attitude'

Amid COVID-19 cases surging each day in India and the United States, senior Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Friday drew parallels between the two countries. Jha said that the world’s two largest democracies have failed the pandemic test. He blamed the "poor governance, cocky attitude and loud hyperbole" of the two nations.
Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha wrote, "Both America and India, the world’s two largest democracies have failed the pandemic test. Poor governance, cocky attitude and loud hyperbole are the manifestations common to both our countries. Demagoguery, chest-thumping and hollow triumphalism deserve a good-bye. Enough!"
Meanwhile, both the countries have seen the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 54,357 COVID-19 cases in a single day across the country. According to the update of the CDC website, there are 54,357 new cases and 725 new deaths on Thursday.
According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.7 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States with the fatalities surpassing 128,400 as of Thursday afternoon.
India recorded the highest single-day spike of 20,903 cases, pushing the total tally to 6,25,544, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday morning. The death count rose to 18,213.
A total of 3,79,891 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate is 60.72 per cent among the COVID-19 patients in India.
(With input from Agencies)
