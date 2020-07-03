Sanjay Jha draws parallel between India, US grappling with COVID-19; blames 'poor governance, cocky attitude'

Meanwhile, both the countries have seen the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 54,357 COVID-19 cases in a single day across the country. According to the update of the CDC website, there are 54,357 new cases and 725 new deaths on Thursday.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.7 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States with the fatalities surpassing 128,400 as of Thursday afternoon.

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 20,903 cases, pushing the total tally to 6,25,544, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday morning. The death count rose to 18,213.

A total of 3,79,891 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate is 60.72 per cent among the COVID-19 patients in India.

(With input from Agencies)