Sangli irrigation officer admits to delaying in inspection of Almatti dam

Sangli: Now that the water has been released from Almatti dam in Karnataka, it has brought immense relief to the residents of Sangli and Kolhapur who faced life threatening floods.

Since the last four days, the speed of the water released from the Almatti dam has been increased from 3.80 lakh cusecs to 5.40 lakh cusecs. However, irrigation department officials believe if more water were to be released at higher speed earlier than this, a flood situation wouldn't have arisen. The official further admitted there was delay on part of Sangli irrigation department that there was a delay in releasing Almatti waters. "Round the year Sangli and Kolhapur have an abundance in water, but now they lie in ruins because of the excess water," said an official who visited Karnataka for overseeing the release of water.

Almatti dam officials from Karnataka are in the dock for their lapse which caused extensive damage of life and property. After lakhs of cusecs of water was released it can be said these two regions will be relieved from flood situation, said Shripad Malgham, an official who went to inspect Almatti in Karnataka. He is deputy engineer in Sangli irrigation department. Malgham has been posted in Karnataka for a week to supervise the water release from Almatti dam and he has been directly informing the state government of this progress. After Malgham's admission, it is evident the government of Maharashtra and Karnataka are not in synch.

Almatti dam officials however denied all allegations saying they have been cooperating with Maharashtra, through out. On the other side, the release of water from Almatti dam is now causing problem for 17 villages on the banks of Krishna, which are now facing floods. Many houses in Masuti and Mudol villages of Muddebihal taluka have been submerged.