Samruddhi Mahamarg maintenance-free road for next 100 years, says MSRDC

Mumbai: Considering the projected traffic movement in coming years on Samruddhi Mahamarg once opened to the public, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has maintained high road quality standard in order to ensure maintenance free road for the next 100 years, said a senior official who did not wish to be named.

"Grade 40 quality cement concrete (CC) has been used for this construction of highway which was said to be sufficient. It can bear the load. The results of CC Road are more durable than an Asphalt road. The results are good and construction is also faster," explained the official.

The highway which will connect Mumbai to Nagpur when complete has a speed limit of 150 km/hr. As this highway will be largely used by high speed vehicles and large commercial vehicles, the road has been designed for minimum wear and tear to ensure smoother flow of traffic. Therefore, best quality road material has been used, officials said. The CC Road has a life shell of 30 years minimum and if quality is maintained, it can remain undamaged for 100 years. Possible some resurfacing work will be needed but not major repair works, claimed the official.

According to the MSRDC plan, by the end of March 2022, over 500km of Samruddhi Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdhi likely to be opened to the traffic. The remaining stretch will get ready and open to traffic by 2023.

Recently, the work of two gigantic road tunnels at Kasara Ghat near Igatpuri has been completed, said Afcons, the contractor appointed for this work. These twin tunnels of 7.7 kilometres each were completed in record time of two years. In fact, the two tunnels are known to be the two of the widest tunnels in India.

Overall 70 per cent of project work had been completed so far. The project has been divided into several packages to ensure easy and timely completion of project work. However, due to pandemic-induced lockdown and migration of labour, the pace of the work was greatly affected.

When all the three lanes on each side will be completed on the entire 700-km, it will reduce the travel time between Nagpur-Mumbai by six hours. Currently, one has to take NH3 (Mumbai-Dhule) and then NH6 (Dhule-Nagpur) to reach Nagpur, travelling nearly 800 km. The newly built Samruddhi Mahamarg, also known as super communication expressway, will reduce the distance by about 100 km on this stretch.

One of the ambitious state-run projects, the highway is being built at a cost of Rs 55,335.32 crore and will have 24 interchanges, 38 bridges more than 30 metres long and 283 bridges that are less than 30 metres, officials said

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:59 PM IST