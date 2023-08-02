Samruddhi Expressway Construction Mishap: Indian Company Booked For Negligence Instead Of Swiss Firm Over Thane Tragedy That Claimed 20 Lives

Samruddhi Expressway Construction Mishap: Indian Company Booked For Negligence Instead Of Swiss Firm Over Accident That Claimed 20 Lives | Twitter

Thane: The Shahapur police registered a case of negligence and endangering lives against Hyderabad based Navayuga Engineering Company as well as against the girder launching machine, and not the Indian arm of the Switzerland company responsible for the specialised job of launching girders to construct the flyover.

Possible Reason Behind Filing Complaint Against Indian Company

Why? Perhaps because the injured complainant, Premprakash Yadav, is an employee of VSL India Pvt Ltd. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation MSRDC) officials, authorities at Shahapur and villagers were well aware of VSL India’s role in the construction of expressway and even named VSL India as the Swiss arm of the organisation that had the sub-contract for the job. Even the First Information Report categorically states that Navayuga Engineering Company had the sub-contract for this specialised job.

Senior police inspector Anant Parad said as per the complainant, the contractors did not take necessary precautions for the safety of the workers and due to their negligence the girder and the launcher fell. “We are trying to identify the contractors responsible,” he said.