Sameet Thakkar's pre-arrest bail rejected

A sessions court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sameet Thakkar in a case registered against him by the BKC Cyber Police Station for allegedly defamatory tweets on Aditya Thackeray linking him with the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian. On Monday, Thakkar was remanded in judicial custody in a different case registered in VB Nagar police station for tweets on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after his police custody ended in the case. In the VB Nagar police case, he had been arrested the same day that he had secured bail from a Nagpur court for social media comments on the CM.