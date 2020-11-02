Sameet Thakkar rearrested for defaming Maharashtra leaders

Soon after a Nagpur Court granted bail to Sameet Thakkar for his abusive tweets against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and son Aaditya on social media, Mumbai Police re-arrested him for a case lodged with them for the same post. Thakkar was earlier arrested by Nagpur's Sitabuldi Police on October 24 for a similar complaint lodged there, and was granted bail on Monday, only to be re-arrested.

According to police, Thakkar, a Nagpur resident, had tweeted objectionable posts about Thackerays and energy minister Nitin Raut on June 1, June 30 and July 1, where he had posted derogatory remarks about the ministers. This post was then seen by the complainant, a Mumbai-based advocate Dharmendra Mishra, who is also legal consultant for Shiv Sena, following which he had approached VP Road police station on July 13.

Accordingly, police had booked Thakkar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for obscenity (section 292), defamation (section 500) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act. According to the orders of the Bombay High Court, Thakkar was asked to be present on October 5, at VP Road police station. He appeared but soon left the police station giving an excuse of using the washroom.

Another police officer from Cyber police station was present, as a case was lodged against Thakkar there as well. As an act of contempt of court by fleeing and not submitting his electronics as stated, Thakkar was directed to re-appear before both VP Road Police station and BKC Cyber police station on October 16, but failed.

Thakkar's arrest resulted in the BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua taking to Twitter on Monday, wherein he wrote, “Sameet Thakkar granted bail by Hon' Court and Mumbai VP Road Police has re-arrested him and bringing him to Mumbai from Nagpur.”