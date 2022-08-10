e-Paper Get App

Sambhajiraje looking for right time to join politics

Sambhajiraje said his recently-launched outfit Swarajya will work for farmers, labourers, the cooperative sector, education and health.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 08:45 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje | PTI

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Tuesday said his newly launched outfit ‘Swarajya’ will join politics at an appropriate time.

He unveiled the logo of his organisation in Tuljapur town of Osmanabad and addressed a public meeting there.

“Swarajya will work for farmers, labourers, the cooperative sector, education and health. We will ensure that people who were deprived of power are strengthened and made public representatives,” he said.

