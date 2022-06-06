Salman Khan threat letter: No one detained as of now, will increase security if needed, says Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey |

Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey speaking over the threat letter issued to actor Salman Khan said that the matter is being taken seriously. The actor and his father Salim Khan on Sunday received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them.

The Mumbai Police chief said, "We are investigating the letter he received and the whole matter... no one has been detained as of now."

"We'll increase security if required, Mumbai Police is taking the matter as seriously as the case is," he added.

The city police also visited Salman Khan's residence today in Bandra and heightened security around the premises.

What is the matter?

On Sunday morning, noted writer Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand after a morning walk when an unidentified man kept there a letter which mentioned a threat to kill him and his actor-son. Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bandra police station.

Today, five officials of the Mumbai crime branch along with local police personnel visited Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartments and spoke to his family members.

They spent about an hour at the actor's home and then left, an official said.

The police also visited the spot where Salim Khan had got the threat letter, he said.

Taking serious cognisance of the letter, the police are scanning the footage of various CCTVs installed in the area to identity the person who had left the threat note on the bench there, the official said.

Lawrence Bishnoi questioned:

Amid the ongoing investigations of Sidhu Moose Wala's killing gangster Lawerence Bishnoi who's being interrogated in the case was also questioned about the threat letter to the actor. \

Addressed to the actor had 'L.B.' written at the end, thus pointing to the gangster's initials. The threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan on June 5.

The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge), said the police sources on condition of anonymity.