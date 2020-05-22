‘Salman Khan distributing food and money’ rumour triggers huge crowd in Bhiwandi

Amid the novel coronavirus crisis, a rumour about Bollywood actor Salman Khan visiting Bhiwandi to distributing foods and money, spread like wild fire, which resulted in a massive gathering of huge crowd of excited people who stepped out from their homes, said the Bhiwandi police.

The incident took place at the Khandupada area near Tayyaba mosque in Bhiwandi on Wednesday between 8 to 10 pm. During the ongoing Ramzan month, this purportedly rumour spread by word of mouth in the entire local area.

Police sources said that the rumour spread soon in the entire locality which resulted in hundreds of excited fans stepping out of their homes to meet the actor.

There were no posts on any of the social media sites, said an officer from Shantinagar police station. The Khandupada locality is largely dominated by several small powerloom units and shops related to the poweloom units.

According to Assistant Police Inspector Amol More from Shantinagar police station, "Our police station had received a call about a massive crowd gathered on the road. Immediately our team rushed to spot and announced to the people that no celebrity would be visiting in the area and requested them to go back to their homes amid the fourth phase of the lockdown".

In Bhiwandi, on Thursday five more positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 71 so far. Out of the 71 cases, 44 of them are currently under treatment, 26 have recovered and discharged and one died.