Salman Bhai asked me to join Sena: Shera

Mumbai: After decades of being the bodyguard of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Gurmeet Singh, also known as Shera, yet again took ‘bhai’s’ advice before joining the Shiv Sena.

Shera officially joined Sena on late Friday night in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray at their residence, Matoshree. Originally from Punjab, Shera moved to Mumbai and has been Salman’s bodyguard for 25 years.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Shera informed he was contemplating of joining a political party for a while and asked Salman for his advice and the superstar is said to have asked him to join Sena. “I wanted to join a political party to serve the people, Salman Bhai asked me to join Shiv Sena. My priority will be to follow the party orders like a loyal soldier. I will do anything the party wants me to do,” added Shera.

Sena core committee member Rahul Kanal stated, the party is glad to have a person like Shera. “With his presence, the party will be able to spread its tentacles to Punjab and its nearby states. Over the years Shera has become a national figure now, it’s really great to have someone with huge mass appeal in our party,” stated Kanal.

Party sources revealed, Kanal was the prime mediator to rope in Shera into the party. Shera participated in Aaditya’s campaign rally at Mumbadevi on Saturday.