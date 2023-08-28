Saket Bridge Repair Work Completed On Mumbai Nashik Highway

Saket Bridge | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The repair work of Saket Bridge on Mumbai Nashik Highway has been completed on Sunday evening. With the completion of the repairs, motorists are likely to get relief from traffic jams. A few days ago, part of the iron joint on the path of the bridge was dislodged. Therefore, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) had started repairing the dislodged area. Due to this amendment, the drivers had to bear the brunt of traffic jams in Thane and Bhiwandi cities.

Saket Bridge is important for traffic on Mumbai Nashik Highway

Saket Bridge is important for traffic on Mumbai Nashik Highway. This bridge carries heavy vehicle traffic towards JNPT port at Uran, Gujarat, Nashik. Also, there is a large amount of light vehicle traffic. On Tuesday night, the joint of the bridge was dislodged. The repair work of this bridge was immediately undertaken by the MSRDC. The traffic here was being released by the traffic police in a one-way manner. Due to this, there was a traffic jam in Bhiwandi and Thane cities.

Relief from the traffic congestion in Thane

A few days ago, the MSRDC had sent a letter to the Thane Traffic Police. It said that it is dangerous to continue heavy traffic on this bridge. Therefore, the traffic of heavy vehicles was also diverted to the Eastern Expressway. The repair work of this bridge has been completed last Sunday evening. So Thane Traffic Police has now decided to continue as before instead of one way. With the completion of Saket Bridge, there is a possibility of getting relief from the traffic congestion in Thane city.

