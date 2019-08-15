Saji Mohan drug peddling case: Mumbai court postpones verdict till August 19

Mumbai: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai on Wednesday postponed till August 19 the verdict in a drug peddling case against former IPS officer Saji Mohan, who was arrested by Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2009.

Mohan was arrested by the ATS in 2009, who was in possession of 12 kg heroin. At the time of his arrest, Mohan was posted in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kerala.

Following his arrest, a probe was launched in Chandigarh where he was posted in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Mohan was allegedly found involved in pilferage and after facing trial in a local court in Chandigarh, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2013.