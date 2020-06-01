Coronavirus outbreak: Railway Board set up instructions to be followed by TCs during examining passengers

Amid an increasing number of corona cases, the Railway Board has set up instructions which need to be followed by the Ticket Checkers (TCs) during examining the passengers onboard.

To ensure safe distancing between ticket examiners and passengers, the railway board has decided to provide magnifying glass to check tickets and walkie- talkie in case of an emergency.

This comes after railway authorities planned to run 100 pairs of trains from June 1. Moreover, the ticket staff needs to undergo screening before boarding the trains and will also be equipped with a thermal scanner for any situation onboard.

“All the ticket staff will be allowed to board a train on their duty after undergoing a screening and will also be equipped with a thermal scanner for any situation onboard. All the staff will get protective gear, such as face shields along with gloves, mask and head cover. There will also be checks conducted to ensure that the staff adheres to it,” read the guidelines issued by the railway board.

“The main reason for giving magnifying glass is to avoid personal contact or touching the tickets, whether it’s a physical copy or mobile phones, and can check it from afar. All the staff will keep their positions updated through the Aarogya Setu app,” added official.

Senior railway officials said the ticket examiners have been also asked to do away with their customary black coat and tie and wear their name plate and badge on shirts.

Meanwhile, the divisional railway managers have been asked to ensure that the test rooms of ticket examiners are sanitised and fresh linen is provided to them each time they enter after interacting with passengers.

The ticket examiners have been advised to wear clean clothes and full sleeves. If, during the journey, any passengers are found to have developed Covid-19 symptoms, they will be isolated by the ticket examiner with the help of Railway Protection Force personnel.