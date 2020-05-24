Sadhu robbed, murdered inside ashram in Maharashtra’s Nanded

Nanded: A sadhu was robbed and murdered at his ashram here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday.

According to Nanded Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Magar, at least two yet unidentified persons sneaked into the ashram late on Saturday and threw chilli powder in Shivacharya Nirvanarudra Pashupatinath Maharaj's eyes, blinding him.

The criminals looted Rs 69,000, his laptop and other valuables from the victim's bedroom totalling around Rs 1.50 lakh, besides his car keys. As Shivacharya tried to grapple with them, they killed him. The criminals sped off in the monk's car but crashed into the main gate of the ashram.