Sadhguru honours Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation awardees

Mumbai: At the 42nd edition of the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards, four awardees were felicitated for their contribution in their respective fields on Monday at the annual award function. The chief guest for the edition was Sadhguru, the Isha Foundation founder.

Rajasthan-based Bhawani Shanker Kusum was awarded for outstanding contribution in the field of constructive work; Rajasthan-based Mohammad Imran Khan Mewati was honoured for application of science & technology for rural development;

Maharashtra-based Sushri Shaheen Mistri was awarded for development and welfare of women and children (instituted in memory of Jankidevi Bajaj); and Mexico-based Sonia Deotto was given international award for promoting Gandhian values outside India.

Other dignitaries at the event was Rahul Bajaj, chairman and Board of Trustees of Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation; RA Mashelkar, chairman, council of advisers of the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, and members of the council of advisers of the Foundation.

The Foundation felicitated achievers in the field of humanitarian activities and Gandhian constructive programmes by presenting them with a citation, a trophy and a prize amount of Rs10,00,000 in each category.

Rahul Bajaj, chairman, board of trustees, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, said, “It is our privilege to honour our awardees and many such individuals for their everlasting efforts in touching the lives of the people of the deprived communities and for transforming them emotionally, economically and socially, thereby, personifying Gandhian principles with resilient conviction.”

Deotto, who believes in promoting Ahimsa among the people in creative manner, said, “While transmission of Gandhian values can be possible in India, but in Mexico, Ahimsa can be a totally new concept. However, I strongly believe Gandhian values should be passed on to generations.”