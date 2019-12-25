Sack-bag helps cops nab Bhayandar serial thief

Bhayandar: The local crime branch (LCB) unit of Thane (rural) police had to think out of the box to outwit a notorious thief who had wreaked havoc for his involvement in a spate of house-breaking cases in and around the twin-city.

Alarmed by a sudden rise in house break-ins, SP Dr Shivaji Rathod deputed the LCB team to conduct parallel investigations. While scanning close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scenes and possible getaway routes, a team led by senior police inspector, Veyankat Andhale, under the supervision of additional SP, Sanjay Patil, spotted the suspect who always carried a distinct sack-bag.

After committing the theft, the suspect mostly headed to the railway station and travelled to Andheri. However, he disappeared among the platform crowd of people, leaving the cops clueless as there was no other means to spot him.

“We then installed two CCTV cameras outside Andheri station. Our personnel who were deployed to monitor the live feeds, spotted the accused with his usual sack-bag and nabbed him after a hot chase,” said Andhale.

While the accused identified as Rajendra Ramesh Patel (37) confessed to his involvement in 21 break-ins, the police also arrested his accomplice identified as Rohit Balkrishna Reshim (30), who played the role of disposing of the stolen booty.

Not ruling out the possibility of their involvement in more similar crimes, the investigating team also recovered gold and silver ornaments worth more than Rs 36 lakh from the possession of the duo, who have been booked under sections 380, 411, 454 of IPC.

The accused carried equipments meant for house thefts and targeted locked flats, mostly in unguarded buildings, said the police.