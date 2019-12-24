Saamna speak: Opposition in line of fire

Mumbai: While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a loan waiver of up to Rs2 lakh for the farmers on the concluding day of the winter session of the assembly, the BJP had criticised the decision, thus seeking complete waiver of the loans.

Lauding the proposed loan waiver, Shiv Sena in an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ on Monday stated the loan waiver came at a time when the country is burning over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray proposed the loan waiver at a time when the country is burning over CAA. One can easily play politics using and hurting the sentiments of the people, but it takes real courage to take a decision in the interests of the farmers,” read the article.

The editorial also assured that the loan waiver is only the first step of the MVA government towards writing off the farmer's loan completely.

Further, it informed, during the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government's tenure, Uddhav Thackeray had proposed to waive off the loans of the farmers completely, which the government failed to execute, now when the MVA government has done it, BJP was criticising the move, instead of applauding it.

“Instead of appreciating the proposed loan waiver, you (BJP) are criticising the government instead. Before pointing your fingers, you must answer why you didn't propose complete loan waiver when your government was in power for five years,” stated the editorial.

The Sena advised Fadnavis for having a dialogue with the Centre and seek financial aid to improve the condition of Maharashtra, which is presently in a precarious state.

Also, about Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's remarks in his rally in Nagpur on Sunday, who said whether it is a crime to be a Hindu in India, the editorial said a majority of the farmers in Maharashtra are Hindus, but they are presently struggling to make their ends meet.

“Sena has proposed loan waiver and is also setting up eateries to provide a meal at Rs10. About this, the BJP is not speaking at all. Instead of criticising the government, the BJP needs to take part and work together for the progress of the state.”