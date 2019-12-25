Saamana: ‘BJP lost because it took people for granted’

Mumbai: In the backdrop of the Jharkhand assembly polls, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the BJP lost the Jharkhand assembly poll because it took the people of the state for granted.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led three party alliance, which included the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), ousted the BJP from power on Monday by winning 46 seats in the Jharkhand assembly, 5 more than the majority mark.

The editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, said Union minister Amit Shah was under the delusion that the Citizenship Amendment Act would increase the Hindu votes polled, but labourers and farmers were successful in keeping the BJP at bay.

“It’s time for introspection by the BJP, as we can clearly see what happens when you take the people for granted,” it said.

Drawing a parallel to the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls, the Sena said the people had decided to ensure a change in government and their determination could not be swayed by the money and muscle power of the BJP.

“Earlier, in Haryana also, the Congress bounced back but the BJP held on to power by roping in the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, whose father, Ajay Singh Chautala was serving prison time for corruption.

However, following the JJP’s inclusion in the alliance with the BJP, Ajay was cleared of all the charges.” read the editorial. "The BJP's mentality is not to introspect results. When you take people for granted, what else can happen," the Marathi publication said.

It also criticised BJP president Amit Shah, alleging that all his campaign speeches were "attempts to polarise Hindu and Muslim voters".

"With the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he felt the Hindu vote percentage would increase. But, Jharkhand's labour and tribal voters ousted the BJP," it said.

In 2018, the BJP ruled 75 per cent of states in the country, whereas now it is in power in just about 30 to 35 per cent of them, the Sena claimed.The BJP ruled 22 states in 2018 and came to power even in Tripura and Mizoram, it observed.