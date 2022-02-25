Russia-Ukraine war: Will petrol, diesel, and its transport be affected amid worldwide tensions?

Essential commodities like petrol, diesel, and its transport won't be affected immediately owing to the Russia-Ukraine war that broke out and has caused worldwide tensions. However the transporters, petrol dealers and others in the business of supplying essential supplies are keeping a watch and have warned that the prices could escalate in the coming days in case the crude oil prices soared further.

On Thursday stock markets tanked while crude oil prices surged as it touched $105 per barrel – an increase of more than 7 percent – which was less than $90. The international crude oil prices apparently crossed $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014. “We are well-stocked and there is no need to panic,” said Ali Daruwala, spokesperson, All India Petrol Dealers Association.

The transporters claim that if oil prices jumps further then they will have to pass on the expenditure to the common men which would mean that essential commodities could become expensive. Grains, pulses prices could go up because Ukraine and Russia contribute a great amount of wheat exports to the world.

“As of now, the essential commodity prices are stable but fuel cost comprise of 65 percent of our total expenditure. And so if the international crude oil prices rises further then we will have to pass on the cost to end consumers; even essential commodities,” said Bal Malkit Singh, member, All India Motor Transport Congress.

The transporters and truckers claim that in the near future, if crude oil prices touches beyond $107-110 then the possible rise in prices would be by 7-10 percent. The bus transport body too claims that inter-city and inter-state travel could become costlier if fuel cost rises. The transporters claim that the owing to the election time, there is a possibility that people might not see a price rise immediately.

“Fuel; be it diesel, petrol or gas is a vital component for running buses. Both Russia and Ukraine are leading countries supplying fuel and so this war could have adverse effects. In case there is a possibility of a cost escalation in fuel then the government should reduce excise duties and cess,” said a member of Mumbai Bus Chalak Malak Sanghatana.

Disruption in gas supply would also mean that it could affect supply of CNG to auto rickshaws and taxis. Sources in Mahanagar Gas Limited said that there wouldn’t be an immediate effect however they are keeping a watch on the prevailing Russia-Ukraine war. Likewise the Petrol Dealers Association claims that at present there is no need to worry. Experts claim that the concern is about natural gas which is limited in supply and harder to get to the right places.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:02 AM IST