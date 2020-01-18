Rush-hour rail fracture on WR delays commuters

Mumbai: Office-goers on Saturday were inconvenienced as Western Railway suburban services were affected following the detection of a rail fracture between Matunga Road and Mahim Railway station during peak hours on Saturday. The incident caused trains to be delayed by 30-45 minutes.

According to railway officials, the incident took place early in the morning, so it did not affect peak-hour commuters. The problem was resolved in an hour after they received the information about the fracture. “Suburban services were delayed due to rail fracture on the Up line between Mahim and Matunga Road, from 7.31am to 8.35am. Immediately, a team was sent to rectify the problem and services were resumed,” said an official.

According to railway officials, track fractures occur more often in winter, mainly due to sudden fluctuations in the temperature, besides other reasons.

However, commuters began questioning WR about the delay. A commuter said, despite the WR being one of the oldest railways, it is still not able to solve a problem which seems to occur once every 15 days.

“@WesternRly @PMOIndia @aajtak @RailMinIndia Always train is late So old is Western railway but still problem is not solved. My New office first 30min train is stake what happened if I loose my job,” tweeted VishuClick Cinematography. In reply, DRM WR MumbaiCentral @drmbct said: "Suburban services were delayed due to Rail fracture on UP local between Mahim - Matunga from 7.31hrs to 08.35hrs."