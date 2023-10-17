Runway Maintenance Enhances Mumbai Airport's Efficiency 

The work was undertaken 11am and 5pm on Tuesday | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) concluded its post-monsoon runway maintenance work on Tuesday. The work on runways – RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 – started at 11am and concluded at 5pm as scheduled. Normal operations resumed soon thereafter. “This yearly practice of runway maintenance work is undertaken to enhance the operational efficiency of the airport,” CSMIA spokesperson said.

A notice to airmen was issued six months in advance to airlines and other stakeholders to ensure flight schedules were planned ahead to avoid inconvenience to passengers. As part of its maintenance work, CSMIA undertook the installation of runway edge lights for the intersection of runway 14/32, trenching work for laying underground cables for segregation of aeronautical ground lights, validation of strength of runway end safety areas and other repairs.

A separate team inspected over 5,000 aeronautical lights to check for wear and tear. Drain pits and chambers along the runway strip, cables critical for lighting, IT, and navigational aids were also checked. With a flight movement of over 930 flights each day, CSMIA, year-on-year, is one of the busiest airports in the world.