Runaway Palghar girl traced to Bihar, reunited with parents

A 16-year-old girl, who ran away from her home here in Maharashtra last year after her parents opposed her decision to pursue dancing and modelling, has been traced to Bihar and reunited with her family, police said on Thursday.

The girl, a resident of Vasai area in Palghar district, went 'missing' in October last year, following which a case under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping) was registered by police here, they said.

The police learnt that the girl was interested in modelling and dancing, but her parents were against it and wanted her to pursue her studies, police inspector, anti-human trafficking cell, Bhaskar Phukale said.

During the probe, the police came across some of her dance videos on YouTube and got to know she was in Bihar.

After searching for her at some production houses in Bihar, they got her WhatsApp contact number and traced her to East Champaran district, the official said.

To get in touch with her, a police official then replaced the display picture (DP) on his mobile phone with a model's photo and sent out a message, posing as someone looking for models for an assignment, he said.

When the girl came across the message and a communication was established with her, she was called to a hotel in Bihar for a meeting.

After she arrived at the hotel, the police brought her along with them here and reunited with her parents on Tuesday, the official said.

While in Bihar, the girl did small roles infilms to sustain her livelihood, he added.