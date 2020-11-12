RTO takes action against auto drivers for violating COVID-19 norms

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) and traffic officials together have taken action against 450 auto rickshaws in a drive carried in the busy areas of Kalyan and Dombivli. Auto rickshaw drivers violating traffic and safety precautions amidst the pandemic were caught during this drive.

The relaxation of the lockdown has resulted in an increase in vehicular movement on the streets as well. Keeping the pandemic in mind, the Kalyan RTO recently carried out a week's drive against the auto-rickshaws violating rules. "The team, comprising RTO and traffic officials, was formed to keep a vigil on errant auto rickshaw drivers who were charging extra fare, accommodating passengers out of limit, violating social distancing norms, parking illegally and creating traffic snarls and driving without wearing a mask. Hence, 450 auto rickshaw drivers were caught in Kalyan and Dombivli, who were imposed with a warning notice and fines for violating the rules," said Tanhaji Chavan, deputy RTO, Kalyan.

"At present, the drive has been put on hold considering the festive season of Diwali. However, the regular drive will be again processed after it is over,” added Chavan. Chavan also informed that the RTO is also taking note of the complaints received through PAAM (Protest Against Autowale Manch) an application formed by a group of citizens to complain against local auto rickshaw drivers in Kalyan and Dombivli. These complaints received on the application are forwarded to the RTO and traffic department in Kalyan.

"So far three to four complaints against errant auto drivers from Kalyan and Dombivli have been received through PAAM, which has been functional for the past one month," said Chavan.

The Kalyan and Dombivli station area sees maximum complaints of errant auto rickshaw drivers regarding extra charging of fare, illegal parking and creating obstacles for smooth vehicular movement. "Considering the above complaints, the RTO has formed additional point to point stands for auto rickshaws. A list of fares for both sharing and metre autos has been set up for the station area," added an RTO official from Kalyan.