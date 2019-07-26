RTI response: Only 5% of Metro line 6 work completed so far

Mumbai: Only five per cent of the overall work on Metro Line 6 (Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Kanjurmarg) has been completed till now, said Godfrey Pimenta, a Right to Information (RTI) activist.

This was the response to his query by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the executor of this project. "Civil construction work has commenced in all three packages and the preliminary work of engineering survey, a geo-technical investigation, are in the advance stage of completion."

This 14.47-km corridor will be the city’s second metro line, an east-west connect, after the existing Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro One corridor. It will have 13 stations and the daily ridership is expected to touch 6.5 lakh in 2021, when it will be functional. By 2031, daily ridership is expected to touch 7.69 lakh.

The estimated project cost for this corridor is Rs 6,672 crore. This elevated corridor will be 38 metres high, the tallest of all upcoming metro corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). It is expected to be as tall as a12-storeyed building.