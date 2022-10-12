RTI activists wanting to know post COVID complications alleges apathy by health officials |

The Union Health Department and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are playing ping pong over information on post- Covid complications, alleged an RTI activist from Navi Mumbai.

“Amid global concerns over post-Covid issues plaguing the patients, we sought information on the status in India,” said NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar.

"The Department of Health Research under the Union Health Ministry gave a cryptic response that the ICMR had launched a call for proposals for research on various post-Covid complications such as neurological, cardiac, respiratory, immune system and multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C)"