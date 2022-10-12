RTI activists wanting to know post COVID complications alleges apathy by health officials

The Union Health Department and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are playing ping pong over information on post- Covid complications, alleged an RTI activist from Navi Mumbai.
“Amid global concerns over post-Covid issues plaguing the patients, we sought information on the status in India,” said NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar.
"The Department of Health Research under the Union Health Ministry gave a cryptic response that the ICMR had launched a call for proposals for research on various post-Covid complications such as neurological, cardiac, respiratory, immune system and multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C)"
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)