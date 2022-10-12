e-Paper Get App
RTI activists wanting to know post COVID complications alleges apathy by health officials

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 08:37 AM IST
RTI activists wanting to know post COVID complications alleges apathy by health officials
The Union Health Department and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are playing ping pong over information on post- Covid complications, alleged an RTI activist from Navi Mumbai.

“Amid global concerns over post-Covid issues plaguing the patients, we sought information on the status in India,” said NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar.

"The Department of Health Research under the Union Health Ministry gave a cryptic response that the ICMR had launched a call for proposals for research on various post-Covid complications such as neurological, cardiac, respiratory, immune system and multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C)"

