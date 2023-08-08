RTI Activist Writes To CM Shinde Demanding 'Toll Free Mumbai' After MSRDC's 'Right To Collect Tax Till 2026' Reply

Representative image

Mumbai: RTI Activist Anil Galgali had sought information from the PWD regarding the Collection of Toll on the 5 Toll Nakas for entry into Mumbai in 2016. MSRDC informed Anil Galgali that they awarded of contract to MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. He was further informed that prior to year 2010-11 MSRDC was itself doing the toll collection.

In the year 1999-2000 it collected 28.35 crores, For year 2000-2001 Rs 56.57 crores, 2001-2002 Rs 65.12 crores, 2002-2003 Rs 476.84 crores, 2008-2009 - Rs 68.65 crores, 2009-2010 231.39 crores. MSRDC could not provide the details corresponding for 5 years between 2003-2004 to 2007-2008.

Details On Toll Collection By MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd

In the year 2010-2011, MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd was awarded the contract for toll collection, authorising collection upto 19th November 2026 for a paltry Rs 2242.35 crores. From Year 1999-2000 to Year 2015-2016, during this 17 years MSRDC Spent Rs 119 crores on Maintenance.

MSRDC has further informed Anil Galgali that MSRDC has spent Rs 1058 crores 34 lakhs 66 thousand 885 construction of the 31 flyovers, the cost was to be recovered by collection of Toll on the 5 entry points to Mumbai. It spent Rs 228 crores 79 lakhs 95 thousand 916 which included 8 flyovers at Dattapada, GMLR, Jaycoach, Kalina-Vakola, Mahim, National Park, & Rani Sati Marg.

In the Eastern Corridor, it spent 241 crores 40 Lakhs 99 Thousand 450, which included Chedda Nagar, AGLR, CST-Kurla, GMLR, Golden Dyes, JVLR, Nitin Casting & Cadbury, Sion & Vikhroli flyovers. It spent Rs 173 crores 57 lakhs 55 Thousand 891 on the Airoli flyover. On the LBS Marg : kanjurmarg, JVLR (Gandhi Nagar), JVLR (Saki Vihar) costed Rs 126 crores 91 lakhs 21 Thousand 889.

In the Mumbai city : JJ Flyover, N M Joshi Marg, Senapati Bapat marg, costed Rs 144 crores 81 lakhs 50 Thousand 864 to the MSRDC. On the Sion Panvel corridor flyovers at BARC, Chembur Mankhurd Link Rd, Kharghar, Konkan Bhavan, Nerul, Taloja, Also widening of underpasses at Vashi & Konkan Bhavan costed Rs 142 crores 83 lakhs 42 Thousand 876.

RTI Activist Writes To CM Shinde & DCM Fadnavis Demanding Audit Of MEP Infrastructure

Anil Galgali, while expressing his views stated that, there are many flyovers which were constructed prior to year 2000, at the cost of the state exchequer, for which too toll is being collected, also private entities like MEP Infrastructure is being given opportunities to earn huge profits, which is very surprising.

Because now both east and west expressways are being maintained by the BMC. Anil Galgali has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding an audit of MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and make Mumbai toll-free after 2026.

Aaditya Thackeray Demands Scrapping Of All Toll Plazas In Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded scrapping of all the five toll plazas at Mumbai entry points. In a letter to the BMC commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday, the younger Thackeray also questioned the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which has been collecting toll and revenues from hoardings on both the Western and Eastern Express Highways, despite the BMC maintaining it.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)