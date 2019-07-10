RSS ‘role’ in varsity course draws flak

<p><strong>Nagpur: </strong>The history of the RSS and its role in 'nation-building' have been included in the syllabus of a university based in Nagpur, where the Sangh has its headquarters. The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has included RSS in the second year BA (History) course. While the third section of the syllabus has details about the role of the RSS in nation-building, the first section speaks about the Congress party and the rise of Jawaharlal Nehru whereas the second section dwells on issues like the civil disobedience movement. Satish Chafle, a member of the Board of Studies of the university, said that the move is part of efforts to make students aware about 'new trends' in history. Justifying the inclusion, he said new trends like Marxism, new Marxism or new modernism have also become a part of history. </p><p>Justifying the move, he also said rewriting of history brings forth new facts before the society. "The nationalist school of thought (such as leaders like Lokmanya Tilak) are also part of the Indian history. Similarly, Sangh is a part of the ‘nationalist’ school. Hence, introduction to RSS was included in the course," he said. The induction has created a flutter. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted, "Where will Nagpur University find a reference to the RSS role in nation building? It was the most divisive force which collaborated with the British, opposed the freedom movement, did not hoist the Tricolour for 52 years, and wanted Manusmriti in lieu of the Constitution…"</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>