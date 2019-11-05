'RSS must intervene' in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader writes to Mohan Bhagwat

Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asserted that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena only. Addressing a press conference, Raut said, "The Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena only. The face and politics of Maharashtra are changing, you will see. What you call 'hungama' (commotion), is not 'hungama'. It is a fight for justice and rights and the victory will be ours." Raut played coy upon being asked about rumours of Shiv Sena forming a government with the support of Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. The NCP won 54 and Congress won 44 assembly seats.

"The decision of Maharashtra will be taken here only. Uddhav Ji will do it. Have Sharad Pawar or Sonia Gandhi come out with a statement? In politics, rumours fly everywhere and there are also people who peddle rumours. That is all I have to say on this matter," Raut said.

The impasse between the allies has been on since the counting of votes took place on October 24. The Shiv Sena had refused to back down from its demand, even though the BJP has made it clear that it would not share the top post. In an editorial in Saamana, the Sena had declared though it had accepted the BJP's conditions in 2014, this time, it would not "blink first".