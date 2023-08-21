RSS Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi Challenges Fresh Documents Submission In Bombay HC

Rahul Gandhi | FPJ

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court to contest a local court's decision allowing an RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh) worker to introduce new and supplementary documents in a criminal defamation complaint.

Gandhi has emphasised that in the year 2021, a different division of the high court had refused the complainant, Rajesh Kunte, the privilege to present fresh evidence in the same case. However, in June of this year, a magistrate's court in Bhiwandi, Thane district, granted Kunte permission to introduce new documents. Gandhi contends that the magistrate's order, which permitted this addition at this stage, was "completely illegal and prejudicial".

The initial complaint lodged by Kunte accused Gandhi of making false and defamatory statements, suggesting that the RSS was responsible for Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

During the recent hearing, Rahul Gandhi's legal representative, Kushal Mor, apprised Justice Sarang Kotwal that the high court had previously addressed this issue in 2021 by not allowing Kunte to present new documentation.

Responding to this, Justice Kotwal proposed that since the matter had been previously addressed by this same High Court, it would be more appropriate for the original judge to reexamine the matter. Justice Kotwal stated, There are observations by the judge. Let that judge sit in review instead of me sitting in appeal."

The court further asserted, "Considering the submissions made by Mor, propriety dictates that matter be placed before the same learned judge who heard the matter."

The newly introduced documents by Kunte encompass excerpts from a 2014 petition filed by Gandhi, contesting the summons issued by the Bhiwandi court at that time. Additionally, it encompasses a transcript of the speech from the CD containing Gandhi's purported live telecast, which was attached as an exhibit to the petition.

It's worth noting that the high court had dismissed Rahul Gandhi's petition back in 2015.

