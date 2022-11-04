RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Kolkata on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | File Photo

Kolkata: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Kolkata from January 19 to January 25. He will attend various events on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Prant Prachar Pramukh, Dakshinbanga, Kolkata, Biplab Roy said that Bhagwat, apart from the organisational meeting, will attend a programme on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"There will be a programme dedicated to Netaji on his birth anniversary at Shahid Minar in Maidan. It will be a salute to Netaji (Netaji Loho Pronam). Our chief will attend that programme. "RSS leaders from Kolkata and Howrah Municipal Corporation will participate in the programme and will be in full uniform," said Roy.

Small route marches will be conducted across the state.

Roy also mentioned that on January 23, apart from the main programme in Kolkata, small route marches will be conducted across the state.

"Apart from Netaji’s programme, Bhaagwat is likely to attend organisational meetings, and two meetings with important citizens of the state are also scheduled," further added the Prant Prachar Pramukh, Dakshinbanga, Kolkata.

Army has given permission to RSS to hold the programme

According to RSS sources, the army has given permission to RSS to hold the programme on Netaji.

It is pertinent to mention that, last year, ahead of the assembly elections, to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji, a programme was done in Victoria Memorial, where both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were present. But Mamata didn’t speak on the occasion after people started chanting "Jai Shri Ram" while she was about to speak.