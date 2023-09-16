From Organising To Guiding Society: RSS Evolving New Paradigm?

FPJ

Mumbai: The RSS had always been known for its organizations and network of numerous organizations in the ‘Parivar’ that it controlled. However, at the ongoing ‘Samanvay Baithak’ at Pune, the paradigm is likely to be changed and the RSS might now assume a new role of ‘guide’ for the ‘society’ through numerous newly started ‘activities’.

Issues up for discussion

While putting across the agenda for the meeting at the press conference, RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar had said that “Environment friendly lifestyle, life-value based Family system, insistence on Harmony, Swadeshi Conduct and performance of Civic Duties” are the five issues that would be discussed at the meeting. This is being interpreted as a marked deviation from the structured organizational growth path to a larger role of a guiding force encompassing the whole society.

RSS's adaptability

“I don’t know what excatly is going to happen at the Samanvay Baithak as I’m not part of it right now. But, the RSS ideology is very clear. It is described as ‘progressive unfoldment’. That is the reason why it has the necessary flexibily to adopt to changing times and conditions while holding firm to underlying principles. Hence, any decision in style of functioning to suit the changing times and conditions is possible,” said RSS ideologue Ramesh Patange, who head Hindustan Prakashan, the publication house that publishes RSS mouthpiece ‘Vivek’ a weekly.

“Popular perception talks of decisions pertaining to issues of immediate concerns like Ram Mandir or the General Elections. But, those are mere operationl issues. The discussions are likely to be more deeper (at the baithak),” he added.

Since its inception in 1925, the RSS had always been known for its ‘organization orientedness’. Numerous organizations in almost every field of life were set up by the RSS Swayamsevaks over past 98 years though the RSS work had primarily been limited to building and running organization. However, off late several allied activities have been initiated. Ambekar mentioned just five issue around which such activities have been initiated.

Emphasis on Indian value system

The five issues being discussed at the Samanvay Baithak highlight the stark difference between the Western and Indian ideology, viewpoints and value systems. Activities woven around them would help create the necessary societal frameworks based on Indian ethos. The program to do so, or initial steps in the direction, is likely to be announced when Ambekar, along with Sah Sarkaryavah of the RSS Dr manmohan Vaidya will address the press conference to mark the end of the Samanyav Baithak Tomorrow (Saturday, September 16, 2023).

In a way, the roadmap for the vision of going beyond Shakha and actively mingeling with the society to direct it to desired direction, is likely to evolve out of the meeting in Pune.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)