RSS affiliate SJM demands ban on private cryptocurrencies, expresses concerns over limited efforts on job creation in Budget 2022-23

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has strongly demanded a ban on private cryptocurrencies. ‘’Though the budget 2022-23 has provided for taxing the income from the virtual digital assets at the rate of 30 percent and taxing the gift of virtual digital asset at the hands of recipients, SJM firmly believes that looking at the dangers of national security, the menace of money laundering and other related dangers emanating from the transactions in cryptos, ban on private cryptocurrencies is the only solution. However, the announcement of the issue of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is a welcome move" said SJM National Co-Convenor Ashwini Mahajan.

Further, SJM expressed concerns over very limited efforts towards promotion of small-scale industry and creation of employment in the country. ‘’We understand that there is an urgent need to promote self-employment in the country, for which central as well as state governments need to push entrepreneurship development programs (EDPs), infuse more funds and seed capital for small businesses, which can motivate the youth to start their own enterprises. There is a need for an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in each district of the country,’’ it said.

‘’We welcome the scheme for enhanced lending to the MSME sector by extending the guarantee cover for such loans. However, we feel that government support by way of equity subsidy is something which is urgently required,’’ noted Mahajan.

However, SJM has hailed the Centre’s thrust on Aatmanirbhar Bharat saying that the Finance Minister has adopted a calibrated approach towards protecting domestic industry which has been badly hit due to the excessive obsession for globalization. ‘’We are sure that the Production Link Incentive (PLI) scheme will go a long way towards self-reliance in these sectors. We hope that the declared push towards production of semiconductors and solar power equipment will go a long way in making the economy self-reliant in these segments,’’ it added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:22 PM IST