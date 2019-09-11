Rs 9 lakh worth IMFL seized in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Thane (rural) police impounded three tempos that were caught ferrying Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer worth more than Rs 8.7 lakh to local bars in the twin-city in an illegal manner on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shashikant Bhosale, under the instructions of SP Dr Shivaji Rathod intensified vigil and intercepted three tempos at check points in the east and west sides of Bhayandar.

The vehicles that were found to be carrying boxes of IMFL and beer were headed to bars across the twin-city from wine shops in Bhayandar. Five people, including the tempo drivers, were taken into custody after they failed to produce any licence or permit to ferry the consignment.

Suresh Golani