Rs 44 lakh missing from cash room at Kurla terminus

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Rs 44 lakh was found missing from the cash room of the ticket booking counter at the Kurla terminus on Monday. The incident came to light on Monday morning, after which a case of theft has been registered against unknown persons with the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP).

As the locker was opened with a duplicate key, police suspect it could be an inside job.

According to the police, Rs 44,29,501 was kept in the cash counter from Saturday. In the intervening night, Rs 8 lakh more was kept in the locker, while the cash collection on Sunday morning totalling Rs 11 lakh was also kept in the locker.

Early on Monday, around 3am, a booking clerk found that the Rs 44 lakh kept on Saturday was missing and he informed the chief booking supervisor at the Kurla Terminus.

The chief booking clerk reached the cash room and found Rs 44 lakh was missing, while the rest of the money was intact. An offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of theft (380) house trespass (454, 457) against unknown persons was registered with the Kurla GRP.

The cash was stored in the cash room inside the booking counter, and it is the responsibility of the cashier on duty to ensure that the cash is loaded in the van and deposited in the bank.

In the FIR, the supervisor mentioned that the cashier on the morning shift, Vinod Pille, did not pass his charge to the cashier on the second shift, Sameer Taharabadkar and he left after handing over the keys to a booking clerk, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Police are interrogating the cashier and booking clerks and also examining the CCTV camera footage of the booking office for clues.