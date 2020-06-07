Rs 40,000 per day? Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha shares friend's ordeal to save COVID-19 positive grandfather

“Remember reading a @MumbaiMirror story where it said the ventilator + ICU package at private hospitals won’t cross 9,500 per day, according to a state government order. Clearly, I’ve missed something between then and now,” Guha added.

Acting on a slew of complaints from patients in the past couple of months, the state health department put a cap on the amount that private hospitals can charge COVID-19 patients.

As per the new notifications, private hospitals can charge Rs 8,000 and Rs 9,000 for ICU and ventilators, respectively, per day. The bill will include the cost of treatment, Personal Protective Equipment, nurses and doctors consultancy fees. Apart from this, the mark-up on expensive medicines has been capped at 10 per cent of the procurement rates, and the hospital cannot charge the patient more than the maximum retail price (MRP).

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 120 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 2,969 - including 1,577 in Mumbai, while the infected patients are 82,968, out of which 47,354 are from the country's commercial capital alone.