Rs 2,820 cr sewage treatment plan cleared for 391 urban bodies

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the first phase of sewage treatment in 391 urban local bodies across the state. FPJ, in today's edition, broke the urban development department's proposal moved for a cabinet nod.

Nearly 9758.57 million litres of sewage is generated per day in the jurisdiction of 391 urban local bodies in the state. Of this, the facility treats 7747.24 million litres per day (79 per cent), which not adequate as per the National Green Tribunal's recent order. Sewage treatment of additional 2011.91 million litre per day will have to be developed as per the NGT order.

The capacity augmentation will need Rs 2,820 crore, which the state government hopes to mop from the Centre under the AMRUT Mission and the Maharashtra Suvarna Jayanti Nagarotthan Maha-Abhiyan. The state cabinet gave its approval for this first phase.

The second phase comprises of putting in place decentralised septage management in 391 urban local body areas. The funds for the same will be mobilised from the Centre's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.