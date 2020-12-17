Rs 21 lakh compensation awarded to accident victim's kin

The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 21.49 lakh compensation to the family of a courier company employee, who died in a road accident in 2017 at Bhiwandi in the district.

In the order passed recently, MACT member M M Walimohammed directed Mosim Ali Hussain Ali Shaikh, whose jeep had hit victim Atul Shende when he was going on a motorcycle, and IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company to jointly pay the compensation along with seven per cent interest rate from the date of application within two months.

The victim's family members- his wife and parents- who reside at Kalwa in Thane city had filed a petition in the tribunal, informing it that the victim worked for a prominent courier company at the time of his death.

On August 18, 2017, Shende was going on his motorcycle, when a jeep hit him at Narpoli in Bhiwandi, in which he suffered critical injuries and died later, they said in the plea and sought compensation.

The insurance company, however, contested the claim.

But the MACT ruled in the victim family's favour and asked the jeep owner as well as the insurer to pay the compensation.