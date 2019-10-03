Rs 16.05 crore assets including BMW car: Here's Aaditya Thackeray's total worth as per his election affidavit

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is worth over Rs 16 crores which includes movable assets worth Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 4.67 crore. Aaditya on Thursday filed his nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections which will be held on October 21.

In the affidavit submitted by him states that Aaditya owns a BMW car presently worth Rs 6.5 lakh and does not have any criminal cases against him. All this information was revealed by Aaditya Thackeray in his poll affidavit that his submitted while filing nomination papers.

According to the affidavit submitted Aaditya Thackeray, he has Rs 13,344 cash in hand while a sum of Rs 10.36 crore lies in various banks and other financial institutions in the form of various deposits. The affidavit also states that Aaditya owns only one vehicle, a BMW car that was bought this year and is currently valued at Rs 6.5 lakh.

In the affidavit Aaditya Thackeray has revealed that he owns five agricultural lands in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Aaditya, in the affidavit, revealed that all these plots have a combined current market value of Rs 77.66 lakh and were "gifted" by his father. He also owns two commercial buildings in Thane district. One of which was "gifted" to him by his mother. The current markrt value of these two properties is Rs 3.89 crore.

Flanked by father and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and mother Rashmi, Aaditya submitted the nomination papers to the Returning Officer, becoming the first in his family to take the electoral plunge. This was preceded by a roadshow by Shiv Sena workers.

Before arriving at the office, hordes of Shiv Sena supporters had joined Aaditya as he led a roadshow through lanes of Worli assembly constituency. Aaditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest elections. Earlier, hoardings of Aaditya Thackeray which read 'How are you Worli?' in different languages were put up across the city. The spreadsheets have a picture of Aaditya and the phrase -- 'How are you Worli?' in various languages, including Urdu, Gujarati and Telugu, apart from Marathi. The posters are seen as an attempt to woo voters residing in Mumbai, a melting pot of cultures.