Rs 1600-cr disaster response centre to come up in Nagpur's Mihan: Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar

A technologically advanced 'state disaster response centre' will come in Nagpur's Mihan area at an estimated cost of Rs 1,600 crore to give quick disaster and cyclone alerts and help map and survey agricultural loss due to rains and other calamities, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Sunday.

He was speaking at press conference against the backdrop of 25 people dying in house collapses triggered by landslides due to heavy overnight rains in Mumbai.

"The proposed state disaster response centre will come upon a 10-acre plot in Mihan with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore. It will give disaster and cyclone alerts, as well as help in mapping and surveying agricultural loss due to rains and other calamities. A consultant has been appointed and the project is expected to be completed in one-and-half years," Wadettiwar said.

While 17 people died in a compound wall collapse in Mahul, seven died in Vikhroli and one in Bhandup in the metropolis, officials there said.

The fatality figures given by Wadettiwar during the press conference here were 14 in Chembur (Mahul), six in Vikhroli and one in Bhandup.

He said alerts were issued to people living on hillocks etc following heavy rains in Mumbai but often people ignore such warnings and refuse to move to safer places.